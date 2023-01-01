One of South Africa's largest conservation areas, Baviaanskloof Wilderness Area is a World Heritage Site between the Kouga and Baviaanskloof mountains, home to leopards, antelope, buffaloes and Cape mountain zebras. Stretching between the towns of Patensie and Willowmore, the region is best explored in your own vehicle (with high clearance) or on a tour. With a 2WD vehicle, you can drive from Patensie, which is a charmingly rural town with plenty of accommodation options, up to the reserve gate.