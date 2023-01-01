Gariep Dam Nature Reserve

The Free State’s largest nature reserve is a combination of the 365-sq-km Gariep Dam (which holds back a vast 6 billion cubic litres of water) on the Senqu (Orange) River and an 112-sq-km wildlife sanctuary on its northern shore. Wildebeest, blesbok, impala, springbok and several other species can all be spotted within the reserve.

For accommodation, you can choose from seven chalets (from R700 to R900) or campsites (without/with electricity from R150/250); there are more options in the town of Gariep Dam, near the dam wall at the reserve’s western edge.