Schreiner House Museum

Olive Schreiner is best known for her classic Karoo novel, Story of an African Farm. Published in 1883 under the pseudonym Ralph Iron, this provocative plaasroman (farm novel) and bildungsroman (coming-of-age story) advocated views considered radical well into the 20th century. She lived in this typical Karoo house for only three years; however, several of its small rooms are now dedicated to a chronicle of her life, career and local history seen through writers' eyes.

The bookshop has an excellent collection of South African novels and a booklet detailing a literary walking tour of Cradock.