Agulhas National Park

Africa's southernmost national park has exceptional birdwatching possibilities and hikes ranging from 3km to 10km in length. Recommended is the 5.5km Rasperpunt Trail, which takes in the Meisho Maru shipwreck. Information booklets for each hike, plus a birding list, are available at the park office for R10. There is also charming self-catering accommodation by the sea. You don't need to pay the park entrance to visit Africa's southernmost point, where the Atlantic and Indian oceans meet.