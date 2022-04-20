David Burstein / 500px

Blyde River Canyon

Blyde River Canyon is both one of the world's largest canyons and one of South Africa’s most outstanding natural sights – little wonder that it is increasingly popular with international visitors. The canyon's scale and beauty make a trip here a memorable experience, especially if you're lucky enough to visit on a fine day. Epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye views abound at the dramatic meeting of the Drakensberg Escarpment and the lowveld.

Appreciating the area's scenery is easy on Rte 532, which largely follows the edge of the canyon as it winds north from Graskop. En route, there are numerous scenic stops to make, taking in waterfalls and lookout points. Lying within the 260-sq-km Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve, most stops have a nominal entry fee, and their car parks are generally mobbed with craft stalls and tour buses.

Explore Blyde River Canyon

  • Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve

    This stunning 260-sq-km reserve centres on the 30km-long Blyde River Canyon, where epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye…

  • T

    Three Rondavels Viewpoint

    The area's highlight, with a staggering view of these enormous rounds of rock, their pointed, grassy tops resembling giant huts carved into the side of…

  • B

    Bourke’s Luck Potholes

    These bizarre cylindrical holes were carved into the rock by whirlpools at the confluence of the Blyde and Treur Rivers. Bridges span the rivers,…

  • L

    Lowveld Viewpoint

    Affords stunning views up the canyon, to the glistening Blydepoort Dam at the far end surrounded by forested slopes. The rocky cones of the Three…

  • G

    God's Window

    A viewpoint offering amazing vistas. Take the trail up to the rainforest (300 steps), where you might spot rare birds, including the elusive loerie, on…

  • L

    Lisbon Falls

    This waterfall is a highlight of the Blyde River Canyon area, especially in summer (October to March), when the water flows hardest.

  • P

    Pinnacle

    A striking skyscraper-like rock formation.

  • E

    Echo Caves

    Stone Age relics have been found in these caves, which were discovered in 1923 and named after dripstone formations that echo when tapped. The one-hour…

  • B

    Berlin Falls

    Crashing down the cliffs, this waterfall is at its most impressive in summer (October to March), when there is most water.

