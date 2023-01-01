Amathole Museum

Established by the London Missionary Society in 1826, King William’s Town (known as ‘King’) was a colonial capital and an important military base in the interminable struggle with the Xhosa. The main reason for a visit is this excellent museum, one of the finest in the region, with an excellent Xhosa Gallery featuring in-depth explanations of Xhosa culture, mysticism and history. There are some wonderful examples of beadwork, plus wire cars made by local artists.