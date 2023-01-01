Slovak Karst National Park

Despite the landscape's drama, this 346-sq-km reserve of spruce-cloaked hills and limestone crags receives little attention from foreign visitors. Must-see views include Zádiel Gorge and the waterfalls of Háj; load up on information at Rožňava’s tourist centre.

Above ground a 500km network of cycling trails and hikes extends from the park. Underground, some 25km of caves — an estimated 1100 underground chambers in all – snake beneath Slovak Karst and its twin park across the Hungarian border, Aggtelek Karst.

The big daddy of the Slovak side (and open year-round) is the show-cave Domica near Dlhá Ves.

The park can be visited as a day trip from Košice.