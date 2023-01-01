In 1946–47 Britain established a meteorological station, Base H, at Factory Cove, site of Signy Island's old whaling station. Its successor, Signy Research Station, has since expanded its program to include biological studies. The station is located on a site with particularly rich plant life, including steep moss-covered terraces rising behind it. A marine-biology aquarium is in the station’s wooden Tønsberg House. Formerly a year-round base, it is now open from November to April with a maximum population of 10.

Automated equipment continues data collection in the off-season.