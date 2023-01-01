Outamba-Kilimi National Park

This is a beautiful tract of savannah and jungle, with very diverse wildlife. You'll find primates such as chimpanzees, colobus monkeys and sooty mangabeys; hippos, bongo antelopes, buffalo, and perhaps even forest elephants, along with over 150 bird species.

The park has two sections. The northern Outamba section consists of rolling hills, grasslands, flood plains and rainforests, dissected by several rivers. The Kilimi section is much flatter and not as interesting. By the park headquarters, there are thatch huts overlooking the Little Scarcies River and guides can be hired to track elephants, visit bird-watching towers, or canoe down the river in search of hippos.