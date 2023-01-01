A short hop from Tiwai Island, the Gola Rainforest National Park is home to an abundance of creatures great and small, from rare, intricately patterned butterflies to lost, lumbering forest elephants having a hard time locating the rest of their species (as in most parts of West Africa, their numbers are critically low). Multi-day forest walks and canoeing are some of the ways to take in the spectacle.

The Gola Rainforest National Park runs from Tiwai Island in the south up to the rocky Malema hills in the north.