Murray Monolith, sometimes described as resembling an enormous loaf of bread, rises from the sea at an angle of more than 70 degrees to a height of 243m. Mawson named it for George Murray, chief justice of South Australia and chancellor of the University of Adelaide. More than 20,000 pairs of Adélies occupy the lower slopes.

On the same day in February 1931 that the Mawson expedition visited Scullin Monolith, its small boat was unable to land at this site due to rough seas, so a flag and a proclamation were simply thrown ashore, claiming the area for Britain.