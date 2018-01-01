Welcome to Inverness
Inverness was probably founded by King David in the 12th century, but thanks to its often violent history few buildings of real age or historical significance have survived – much of the older part of the city dates from the period following the completion of the Caledonian Canal in 1822. The broad and shallow River Ness, famed for its salmon fishing, runs through the heart of the city.
Top experiences in Inverness
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Inverness activities
Loch Ness, Highlands, Glencoe Small-Group Tour from Edinburgh
Depart from central Edinburgh by air-conditioned minivan in the morning and pass Linlithgow Palace — the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots — Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument en route to the most dramatic of all Highland glens, Glencoe. Hear the truth about the infamous 1692 massacre of Clan MacDonald from your knowledgeable guide, and learn of the area’s fascinating history and heritage. Journey onward through Fort William, site of the military post built during the Jacobite Rebellions in the 18th century, and continue up the Great Glen between Fort William and Inverness. Take the time to capture the stunning Scottish Highlands scenery from the comfort of your coach as you travel. Stop at Fort Augustus, by the shores of famous Loch Ness, and enjoy breathtaking views out over the loch. Pause for lunch by the waterside at your own expense, or enjoy a 1-hour boat cruise on the loch to appreciate the beautiful views from the water (not included). The boat has a sonar system, so if Nessie is down there you won’t miss her! Loch cruises run from Easter to the end of October. Hop back aboard your minivan and continue on through the village of Spean Bridge to the Cairngorms National Park. Take in views of the spectacular Highlands scenery along the shores of Loch Laggan and marvel at Craig Meagaidh, one of the area’s impressive mountains. It is here that TV series Monarch of the Glen was filmed. Continue over the Drummochter Summit — where herds of red deer often graze — and visit the Victorian town of Pitlochry, the final stop for the day. At the end of your time in Pitlochry, head back by minivan to Edinburgh where your tour will conclude.
Scottish Highlands, Glencoe, and Loch Ness Tour from Glasgow
With a maximum group size of 16 passengers, you are sure to have a memorable and personal experience on this special day trip to the Scottish Highlands. Traveling in a small group means you can reach out-of-the-way places to discover the real Scotland!Head north towards the Highlands along the "bonnie, bonnie" banks of Loch Lomond - Scotland's largest Loch. Continue into the Highlands to reach the most dramatic of all Highland glens, Glencoe. This area is steeped in history, and you will hear the truth about the infamous 1692 massacre of Clan MacDonald.Journeying through Fort William, site of the military post built during the Jacobite Rebellions in the 18th century, you'll continue up the Great Glen, between Fort William and Inverness.After lunch at Fort Augustus on the shores of Loch Ness, you have the option of taking an hour-long cruise on the loch (not included). Head back through Inverness, the Cairngorms National Park, and the countryside, where the TV series Monarch of the Glen was filmed. Continuing over the Drummochter Summit, where herds of red deer often graze, you'll visit the Victorian town of Pitlochry.Continue through Perthshire and past Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, commemorating Scotland's great hero William Wallace, played by Mel Gibson in the Oscar-winning movie Braveheart. Then just a short drive back to Glasgow.The Scottish Highlands and Islands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach "out of the way" places, giving you more time off the bus to discover the real Scotland.
2-Day Loch Ness and Inverness Small Group Tour from Edinburgh
This two-day trip from Edinburgh to Loch Ness and Inverness will show you the Scottish Highland’s most beautiful scenery. The tour includes views of Ben Nevis and an optional boat ride on eerie Loch Ness, where you can look for the Loch Ness Monster. You’ll visit Glencoe, a wilderness steeped in grim history, where you can soak up the atmosphere on an afternoon walk. You'll see the stronghold of Urquhart Castle, and spend the night in Inverness, the capital of the Scottish Highlands.The Scottish Highlands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach out-of-the-way places, giving you more time out of the van to discover the real Scotland.Day 1: Edinburgh – InvernessDepart Edinburgh in the morning and take a leisurely stroll along the River Tay or explore the wooded grounds of the Hermitage to look for 18th-century follies such as Ossian's Cave. From here you will continue on to the popular holiday town of Pitlochry, where there will be free time to have lunch (own expense) in one of the local restaurants or cafes. Cross over the geological fault line, which separates the Lowlands from the Highlands, taking in views of the magnificent Highland scenery and passing the majestic Blair Castle before entering Cairngorm National Park. This unique area is one of the last remaining pockets of native Caledonian pine forest left standing. Your guide will stop in the ancient Rothiemurchus Estate to allow you time to fully appreciate the stunning views. Continue your journey north, arriving at Inverness in the early evening. You will be dropped off at your accommodation, and the evening is free for you to explore the capital of the Highlands.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in InvernessDay 2: Inverness – Edinburgh After a leisurely breakfast, you will picked up from your Inverness accommodation and travel toward the famous Loch Ness. There will be stops along the way to take photos of the beautiful surrounding countryside. Upon arrival you will have the option to take a boat trip out on the loch (April to October; price not included) to look for Nessie the Loch Ness Monster, and take in views of Urquhart Castle, or you may stay on dry land to explore the castle's mighty ruins.Journey south past Ben Nevis and Fort William to Glencoe. This haunting glen was the scene of a terrible massacre in 1692, where many of the Macdonald Clan died. The tour stops here for you to take in the unique atmosphere of this place. The return journey to Edinburgh takes you across the wild and remote Rannoch Moor and through the countryside around Stirling, before concluding in Edinburgh in the evening.
Orkney Islands Day Trip from Inverness
Leaving Inverness behind, this day trip of the Orkney Islands departs every summer morning. Settle back and enjoy the spectacular drive through Scotland's Far North Highlands, before arriving at famous John O'Groats - the end of the line, the northern most point of Scotland. Cross the Pentland Firth to the Islands in just 40 minutes, looking out for puffins, seals, gannets, porpoise and even the occasional whale along the way. Island hop across the Churchill Barriers which thread together five islands to form the Eastern boundary of Scapa Flow. Visit the capital town, Kirkwall, home to the magnificent Viking cathedral of St Magnus and step back 3,000 years as you enter the stoneage village of Skara Brae. The village was hidden under sand dunes, perfectly preserved, until uncovered 150 years ago during a winter storm.
Isle of Skye Day Trip from Inverness
Leave Inverness and head southwest to Loch Ness, the legendary freshwater loch in the Scottish Highlands. As you travel by minibus along the shore-side road, your expert guide will talk you through the myth of ‘Nessie’ – the fabled Loch Ness Monster. Stop at the wee village of Invermoriston to stretch your legs and see the delightful Thomas Telford Bridge.Continue traveling through pretty glens like Glen Moriston, and then pass alongside the Five Sisters mountain range. Stop outside Eilean Donan Castle to admire its incredibly picturesque ruins sprawled across the banks of three spectacular lochs.At the Kyle of Lochalsh, cross the famous Skye Bridge to reach the Isle of Skye itself. First stop is at the island’s second-largest settlement, Broadford, where you’ll visit a charming local inn for lunch (own expense). Then your tour of this beautiful island begins! Following the coastal road to Glen Suardal, pass the iconic Red Cuillin Hills and enjoy sweeping views of pretty Bla Bheinn (Blaven Mountain) from the village of Torrin. Take a stroll with your guide around the banks of Loch Slappin – one of Scotland’s most photographed lochs. As you amble around this picturesque spot, your guide will indulge you in the local pastime of beachcombing – scouting the shores for interesting rocks and fossils. After walking along the shores, enjoy a steep walk up Strathaird Peninsula to reach the tiny village of Egol. Spend time at leisure here, soaking up the stunning sea views across to Rum.Your journey back passes the little island of Eilean Ban, home to a large colony of otters and a wealth of wildlife. The famous British writer Gavin Maxwell calls Eilean Ban home, and the wildlife here influenced his best-selling novel, Ring of Bright Water. Head back to Inverness via the village of Achnasheen and the dramatic Black Isle, arriving in the early evening.
Orkney Islands Day Trip from John O'Groats
Leaving John O'Groats, this day trip to the Orkney Islands departs every summer morning. Cross the Pentland Firth to the Islands by ferry in just 40 minutes. The Firth is rich in marine wild life and the many isolated islands provide secure breeding places for thousands of sea birds. Look out for seals and whales along the way. Island hop across the Churchill Barriers which thread together five islands to form the Eastern boundary of Scapa Flow. Visit the capital town, Kirkwall, home to the magnificent Viking cathedral of St Magnus, and the lovely little village of Stromness, last port of call for sailing ships on their way to the Americas. Then step back 5,000 years as you enter the Neolithic village of Skara Brae. This Village was hidden under sand dunes, perfectly preserved, until uncovered 150 years ago during a winter storm. On your way back to the ferry in the evening there will be a stop at the Italian Chapel. Beautifully constructed inside two "nissen" huts using only basic raw materials, the beauty of the Chapel must be seen to be appreciated.