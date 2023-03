The Arctic convoys were a vital supply line for Russia during WWII; these merchant ships escorted by Allied warships brought supplies into the northern ports through a gauntlet of German ships and submarines. Many left from Loch Ewe, and this volunteer project tells some of the stories of those tough trips. It's fascinating; there's also a small shop.

It's on the A832, 12 miles north of Gairloch. Winter opening hours may vary according to volunteer availability.