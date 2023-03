At Rusumo, right between the Rwandan and Tanzanian border posts, the gorgeous Rusumo Falls are the largest waterfalls in Rwanda and a good side trip from Akagera National Park. As you would expect, the falls are at their best during the wet season. They're not tall, but you can expect an impressive rush of muddy water. You're allowed to drive (or walk) until the bridge between the two border posts – the best vantage point.