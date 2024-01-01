Ivan Bunin Museum

The writer, poet and 1933 Nobel laureate Ivan Bunin (1870–1953) spent some of his childhood in Yelets, studying at the town’s gymnasium. This small museum chronicles his life and works. Check out the wallmap with pins marking the places he visited – Mogadishu, Sri Lanka and Spain, to name a few. No English captions.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.49 MILES
Designed by Konstantin Ton (1794–1881), the genius behind Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, the Kremlin Armoury and the Grand Kremlin Palace, this…
0.13 MILES
Housed in a sweet blue-and-white 19th-century building, this surprisingly diverse museum is worth visiting. Among the miscellany, you'll find a room of…
0.12 MILES
This park has a summertime Ferris wheel, a concert stage, amusement rides and a statue of writer Ivan Bunin. Next to the main entrance is the antique red…
0.61 MILES
This quaint, bright-blue building contains an exquisite collection of Yelets lacework displayed in elegant surrounds. The 2nd floor has a collection of…
0.66 MILES
There are fine views across town from this restored early-19th-century hilltop monastery. The white steeple and gold-domed church are easily recognisable…
0.58 MILES
This jewel-box of a church stands near a cluster of photogenic late-17th- and early-18th-century wooden houses. Follow the road from the church to the…
0.44 MILES
Successful Soviet composer Tikhon Khrennikov grew up and first studied music in this rust-red wooden house. Original furniture, photos and artefacts are…
0.32 MILES
Built during the early 1900s, this inventive piece of religious architecture has distinctly modernist, art nouveau flair, with an exotically tiled…
