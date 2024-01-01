Ivan Bunin Museum

Western European Russia

The writer, poet and 1933 Nobel laureate Ivan Bunin (1870–1953) spent some of his childhood in Yelets, studying at the town’s gymnasium. This small museum chronicles his life and works. Check out the wallmap with pins marking the places he visited – Mogadishu, Sri Lanka and Spain, to name a few. No English captions.

  • Ascension Cathedral

    Ascension Cathedral

    0.49 MILES

    Designed by Konstantin Ton (1794–1881), the genius behind Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, the Kremlin Armoury and the Grand Kremlin Palace, this…

  • Regional Museum

    Regional Museum

    0.13 MILES

    Housed in a sweet blue-and-white 19th-century building, this surprisingly diverse museum is worth visiting. Among the miscellany, you'll find a room of…

  • City Park

    City Park

    0.12 MILES

    This park has a summertime Ferris wheel, a concert stage, amusement rides and a statue of writer Ivan Bunin. Next to the main entrance is the antique red…

  • House Museum of Yelets Lace

    House Museum of Yelets Lace

    0.61 MILES

    This quaint, bright-blue building contains an exquisite collection of Yelets lacework displayed in elegant surrounds. The 2nd floor has a collection of…

  • Znamensky Monastery

    Znamensky Monastery

    0.66 MILES

    There are fine views across town from this restored early-19th-century hilltop monastery. The white steeple and gold-domed church are easily recognisable…

  • Vvedenskaya Church

    Vvedenskaya Church

    0.58 MILES

    This jewel-box of a church stands near a cluster of photogenic late-17th- and early-18th-century wooden houses. Follow the road from the church to the…

  • Khrennikov Museum

    Khrennikov Museum

    0.44 MILES

    Successful Soviet composer Tikhon Khrennikov grew up and first studied music in this rust-red wooden house. Original furniture, photos and artefacts are…

  • Great Count’s Church

    Great Count’s Church

    0.32 MILES

    Built during the early 1900s, this inventive piece of religious architecture has distinctly modernist, art nouveau flair, with an exotically tiled…

