Town Hall

Vyborg

This is the remains of the 15th-century Town Hall, with its distinctive white tower crowned with what resembles a giant metallic wizard’s hat.

  • Vyborg castle

    Vyborg Castle

    0.42 MILES

    Rising stoutly from an islet in Vyborg Bay, this castle was built by the Swedes in 1293 when they first captured Karelia from Novgorod. Most of it now…

  • Hermitage-Vyborg, Vyborg, Russia.

    Hermitage Vyborg

    0.17 MILES

    Housed in a wing of a striking building designed by Finnish architect Uno Ulberg in 1930, this small museum hosts themed exhibitions that are curated from…

  • Alvar Aalto Library, Vyborg, Russia.

    Alvar Aalto Library

    0.46 MILES

    A must-see for architecture fans is the beautifully designed public library, one of Finnish architect Alvar Aalto's iconic designs. After years of…

  • Lenin & Esplanade Parks

    Lenin & Esplanade Parks

    0.33 MILES

    Explore these two central and adjacent leafy parks, separated by Leningradsky pr, to find intriguing statutes and carved trees. At the southern end of…

  • Anninskie Fortifications

    Anninskie Fortifications

    0.67 MILES

    At the southern end of Tverdysh Island is this double line of fortifications, built between 1730 and 1750 as protection against the Swedes and named after…

  • A pavilion in Vyborg's Park Monrepo.

    Park Monrepo

    1.52 MILES

    This 180-hectare park facing onto tranquil Zashchitnaya Bay is a lovely place to escape the world for a few hours, if not most of the day. It’s laid out…

  • St Olaf’s Tower

    St Olaf’s Tower

    0.43 MILES

    The last remaining part of the original Vyborg castle, this tower can be climbed for great views of the town. Unfortunately, it's inaccessible for the…

  • Clock Tower

    Clock Tower

    0.2 MILES

    The Clock Tower was first built in 1490 and is worth climbing for the views of town. At time of research, it was closed for long-term restoration.

