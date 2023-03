Spread over two houses, this museum contains a wooden model of the 17th-century kremlin at ul Tolstogo 24a, the house that focuses on the 17th to 20th centuries. The branch at ul Tolstogo 43 is a brick building opposite the local FSB (former KGB) headquarters and has a full-size replica of a Simbirsk wooden fortress watchtower and specifically covers the late 19th and early 20th centuries.