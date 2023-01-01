Bolgar State Historical-Architectural Museum Reserve

This sprawling museum reserve is located 1km east of the town, with a boat landing directly in front of the large Museum of Bolgar Civilisation (Музей Болгарской цивилизации), an enormous building that houses the site's main exhibits on Bolgar's history. Ruins and other museums are scattered around a vast expanse of grassland on top of a high cliff above the Volga. The reserve is dominated by a minaret, and the Russian 18th-century Assumption Church, which houses one of the museums.