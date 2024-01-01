Trading Arcade

Ufa

LoginSave

The focus of appealing ul Lenina is the 19th-century Trading Arcade, set back from the street. Behind the renovated facade is a luxuriously marble-lined shopping mall full of boutiques, cafes and shops selling local Bashkir honey. Take any marshrutka going to the stop Gostinny Dvor (Гостиний двор).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Park Vatan

    Park Vatan

    0.71 MILES

    Park Vatan is a unique collection of boutique shops and arts-exhibition spaces housed in traditional yurts. Visitors can purchase delicacies such as local…

  • Bashkortostan National Museum

    Bashkortostan National Museum

    0.33 MILES

    Housed in a renovated art-nouveau building, this museum is spread over two floors with thousands of exhibits spanning culture, ethnography, history and…

  • Nesterov Art Gallery

    Nesterov Art Gallery

    0.31 MILES

    This small but interesting gallery contains a fabulous collection of more than 100 artworks by Ufa native Mikhail Nesterov and 50 paintings by Ukrainian…

View more attractions

Nearby Ufa attractions

1. Nesterov Art Gallery

0.31 MILES

This small but interesting gallery contains a fabulous collection of more than 100 artworks by Ufa native Mikhail Nesterov and 50 paintings by Ukrainian…

2. Bashkortostan National Museum

0.33 MILES

Housed in a renovated art-nouveau building, this museum is spread over two floors with thousands of exhibits spanning culture, ethnography, history and…

3. Park Vatan

0.71 MILES

Park Vatan is a unique collection of boutique shops and arts-exhibition spaces housed in traditional yurts. Visitors can purchase delicacies such as local…