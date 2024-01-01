The focus of appealing ul Lenina is the 19th-century Trading Arcade, set back from the street. Behind the renovated facade is a luxuriously marble-lined shopping mall full of boutiques, cafes and shops selling local Bashkir honey. Take any marshrutka going to the stop Gostinny Dvor (Гостиний двор).
Trading Arcade
Ufa
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.71 MILES
Park Vatan is a unique collection of boutique shops and arts-exhibition spaces housed in traditional yurts. Visitors can purchase delicacies such as local…
0.33 MILES
Housed in a renovated art-nouveau building, this museum is spread over two floors with thousands of exhibits spanning culture, ethnography, history and…
0.31 MILES
This small but interesting gallery contains a fabulous collection of more than 100 artworks by Ufa native Mikhail Nesterov and 50 paintings by Ukrainian…
Nearby Ufa attractions
0.31 MILES
This small but interesting gallery contains a fabulous collection of more than 100 artworks by Ufa native Mikhail Nesterov and 50 paintings by Ukrainian…
2. Bashkortostan National Museum
0.33 MILES
Housed in a renovated art-nouveau building, this museum is spread over two floors with thousands of exhibits spanning culture, ethnography, history and…
0.71 MILES
Park Vatan is a unique collection of boutique shops and arts-exhibition spaces housed in traditional yurts. Visitors can purchase delicacies such as local…