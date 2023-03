The modern Chelyabinsk State Museum of Local History uses natural light well to create an attractive exhibition space, a space that is home to over 300,000 artifacts. The highlight is the fragment of meteorite, discovered in the region after the 2013 explosion that took place not far from the city.

The exhibits about the region’s prehistory and fauna and flora are also very worthwhile, as are the displays about Russians living in the Urals through time. Some explanations are in English