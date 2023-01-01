Taganay National Park

Dramatically set in a lake-filled valley, the town of Zlatoust (285km from Ufa) serves as the gateway to one of the most popular national parks and hiking, mountain biking and rafting getaways in the Ural Mountains.

The entrance is located on the outskirts of Zlatoust, reached from the train station by marshrutka 33. From its final stop, take the road leading towards the forest to a signposted turn.

Zlatoust is served by long-distance trains from Ufa on the Ufa–Chelyabinsk route (R610, 6½ hours) and frequent elektrichki or long-distance trains from Chelyabinsk (from R380 to R460, three hours).