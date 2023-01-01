Nevyansk History and Architecture Museum

The Nevyansk Leaning Tower is an impressive structure flanked by an equally impressive Saviour-Transfiguration Cathedral. The worthwhile excursions (in Russian) into the tower are the only way to climb up for the fantastic views, unless you can latch onto a group. Elektrichki (R142, 2½ hours, nine daily) – some of them express trains (1½ hours) – run to Nevyansk, most bound for Nizhny Tagil.

Nevyansk is a small town in the heart of the former patrimony of the Demidovs, a family of industrialists who effectively controlled much of the Ural Mountains and who received Peter I’s blessing to develop the region. At their most decadent stage, they bought the Italian feudal title of Count San-Donato.