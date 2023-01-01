Capova Cave

People come from all over to visit this limestone cave with its ancient rock drawings from the Paleolithic era, some dating as far back as 36,400 years.

A standard excursion (R360) includes entry to the first hall of the cave, which houses photos of the ancient drawings. With advance notice it is possible to visit halls two and three where the real drawings are found (R4000). Standard excursions are held every half-hour until 5pm, and you can just turn up and join a group. They are usually in Russian, but occasionally there are excursions in English.