This museum is located near Khokhlovka, about 45km north of Perm. Its impressive collection of wooden buildings includes two churches dating from the turn of the 18th century. Most of the structures are from the 19th or early 20th centuries, including an old firehouse, a salt-production facility and a Khanty izba (traditional wooden cottage).

A few buses a day serve Khokhlovka from Perm (R118, 1½ hours), the best ones departing Perm at 9.55am and returning from Khokhlovka at 4.30pm.