Leaving Tayshet’s dusty/muddy streets and loco whistles, an interesting excursion is to neighbouring Biryusinsk, once a prosperous timber-processing town on the Trans-Sib. The local museum has some interesting rural knick-knacks, old samovars, a mock-up of a Siberian izba (log house) and a 1950s Soviet nostalgia section. The graves of Lithuanian exiles lie in the cemetery nearby. Biryusinsk is an R31 marshrutka ride from in front of Tayshet station.