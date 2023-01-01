Rimsky-Korsakov House-Museum

This early-19th-century wooden house was the composer’s childhood home until the age of 12. It became a museum in 1944, the centenary of Rimsky-Korsakov’s birth, and the rooms have been reconstructed to look as they would have done when his family was living there. The charming guides will point out all the original features, including a Becker grand piano on which concerts are sometimes given (call for details).

There’s a stone bust of the composer on a plinth in the small park next to the house. Opposite is the tiny Church of All Saints Polkovaya (Церковь Всех Святых “Полковая”), which also sometimes hosts concerts.