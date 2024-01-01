East Siberian Railway Museum

Lake Baikal

Amid the nearby railway repair sheds and admin buildings you'll find this fascinating little museum housed in an ornate wooden building set back from ul Zheleznodorozhnaya. There are exhibitions on the Circumbaikal Railway, the history of Slyudyanka and Lake Baikal, plus heaps of railway paraphernalia.

  • Baikal Mineral Museum

    Baikal Mineral Museum

    1.7 MILES

    Geology buffs should consider heading to the privately run Baikal Mineral Museum, which claims to exhibit every mineral known to man.

