Amid the nearby railway repair sheds and admin buildings you'll find this fascinating little museum housed in an ornate wooden building set back from ul Zheleznodorozhnaya. There are exhibitions on the Circumbaikal Railway, the history of Slyudyanka and Lake Baikal, plus heaps of railway paraphernalia.
East Siberian Railway Museum
Lake Baikal
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.7 MILES
Geology buffs should consider heading to the privately run Baikal Mineral Museum, which claims to exhibit every mineral known to man.
Nearby Lake Baikal attractions
