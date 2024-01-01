Intercession Cathedral

Less eye-catching from the outside than neighbouring St Sofia's Cathedral, but with splendid arched ceiling murals, is this 1746 church.

  • Tobolsk Kremlin and the Sophia-Assumption Cathedral, built in 1689.

    Kremlin

    0.08 MILES

    The centrepiece of the tower-studded, white-walled, 18th-century kremlin is the glorious 1686 St Sofia Cathedral. Less eye-catching from the outside, but…

  • Deputy’s Palace Museum

    Deputy’s Palace Museum

    0.03 MILES

    Tobolsk's best museum, and indeed one of the best museums in Siberia, occupies a beautiful 18th-century former administration on the southwestern edge of…

  • Minsalim Folk Art

    Minsalim Folk Art

    0.24 MILES

    Minsalim is a master bone-carver who turns mammoth tusks and antler fragments into detailed figurines related to myths and legends of the local brand of…

  • Gubernsky Museum

    Gubernsky Museum

    0.23 MILES

    Built in 1887 for the 300th anniversary of the founding of Tobolsk, the Gubernsky Museum has displays on the history of Tobolsk, a hugely impressive and…

  • St Sofia Cathedral

    St Sofia Cathedral

    0.05 MILES

    The glorious gold- and blue-domed 1686 centrepiece of Tobolsk's kremlin is one of the most inspiring religious buildings in Western Siberia.

  • Castle Prison Museum

    Castle Prison Museum

    0.17 MILES

    At the eerie 1855 Tyuremny Zamok you can get a sense of the grim life behind bars in both Tsarist and Soviet times. The Tsarist exiles were temporarily…

  • Archangel Mikhail Church

    Archangel Mikhail Church

    0.41 MILES

    The attractive Archangel Mikhail Church has a colourfully restored interior. The character of Tatiana Larina in Pushkin’s epic Eugene Onegin is said to…

  • Pryamskoy Vzvoz

    Pryamskoy Vzvoz

    0.05 MILES

    Wooden stairs lead beneath the kremlin’s Pryamskoy Vzvoz (gatehouse) to the wonderfully dilapidated old town full of weather-beaten churches and angled…

