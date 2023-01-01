The unexpectedly lively Kuznetsov Regional Museum has been around since 1895 and the imposing mansion it currently occupies was purpose-built to house it in 1914. The inevitable stuffed animals fill the 1st floor, but it is the collection of Buddhist art and exhibitions dedicated to indigenous Siberians and Russian settlers, both located on the 2nd floor, that attract most visitors. An interesting and politically neutral exhibition telling the gruesome story of Russian Civil War fratricide was added in 2017.