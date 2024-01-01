FSB Headquarters

Altai

The city’s Federal Security Services (FSB) headquarters is worth a peek. The bearded dude in the courtyard is Felix Dzerzhinsky, Cheka (KGB and FSB forerunner) founder. A much larger monument to Iron Felix was torn down in Moscow as the USSR imploded, and he is a very uncommon face indeed in modern Russia.

  • Altai Arts, Literature & Culture Museum

    Altai Arts, Literature & Culture Museum

    0.73 MILES

    The impressively eclectic – not to mention good-value – Altai Arts, Literature & Culture Museum occupies a restored, furnished 1850s mansion. There are…

  • War History Museum

    War History Museum

    0.67 MILES

    In an old brick house, the War History Museum is simple and all in Russian but the moving understatement of its Afghanistan and Chechnya memorials is…

  • War Memorial

    War Memorial

    1.28 MILES

    Near the train station in pl Pobedy, the War Memorial consists of a statue of a grieving mother with her lost son, an eternal flame and a very long list…

  • Regional Museum

    Regional Museum

    0.71 MILES

    Founded in 1823, the reasonably interesting Regional Museum is Siberia’s oldest. Top exhibits include intriguing models of various 18th-century industrial…

  • Pokrovsky Church

    Pokrovsky Church

    0.85 MILES

    This bulbous-domed brick building is the most appealing of the city’s many churches and has a fine, gilded interior.

  • Lenin the Toreador

    Lenin the Toreador

    0.19 MILES

    This unique Lenin monument sees the revolutionary apparently dressed up as a bullfighter.

