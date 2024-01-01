Ethnographic Museum

You can find out much about the history of the area’s peoples in this well-kept museum in a charming Cossack-style izba (wooden house) set beside the rushing river that flows through Esso. The museum contains some truly memorable old photos. There’s a souvenir shop in a separate building.
A pleasant and easy hike along the Bystraya River and through some thick woods (where you may encounter bears: be sure to bring flares to keep safe) will…
The giant hillside towering over Esso makes for a rather tough and sometimes inelegant scramble through the trees, but the views from the top over the…
The giant hillside towering over Esso makes for a rather tough and sometimes inelegant scramble through the trees, but the views from the top over the…
