Ethnographic Museum

You can find out much about the history of the area’s peoples in this well-kept museum in a charming Cossack-style izba (wooden house) set beside the rushing river that flows through Esso. The museum contains some truly memorable old photos. There’s a souvenir shop in a separate building.

  • Ikar Lake

    Ikar Lake

    3.99 MILES

    A pleasant and easy hike along the Bystraya River and through some thick woods (where you may encounter bears: be sure to bring flares to keep safe) will…

  • Pioneer Hill

    Pioneer Hill

    0.93 MILES

    The giant hillside towering over Esso makes for a rather tough and sometimes inelegant scramble through the trees, but the views from the top over the…

