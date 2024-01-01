A five-minute walk west from the centre on ul Lenina is a complex containing Birobidzhan’s Jewish culture centre, Freud, and a synagogue with a small Jewish history museum inside. Call or ask around for Rabbi Roman Isakovich, who will give you a tour of the complex, talk about local history or find you a souvenir yarmulke (skullcap).
Russian Far East
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Surrounded by trees on the pedestrian stretch of ul Sholom-Aleykhema is this quirky statue of Sholem Aleichem, whose much-loved Yiddish shtetl tales…
This museum has an excellent exhibit on the arrival of Jewish settlers to Birobidzhan in the 1930s, plus boars and bears and a mini-diorama of the…
Nearby Russian Far East attractions
