Russian Far East

A five-minute walk west from the centre on ul Lenina is a complex containing Birobidzhan’s Jewish culture centre, Freud, and a synagogue with a small Jewish history museum inside. Call or ask around for Rabbi Roman Isakovich, who will give you a tour of the complex, talk about local history or find you a souvenir yarmulke (skullcap).

