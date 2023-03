Worth a stop en route to the Cherek Valley are these small karst lakes with water in various shades of blue. The largest of the three lakes, which is deep and keeps a constant cold temperature, is surrounded by souvenir stalls. The other two (which freeze over) are reached by a dirt side road.

There is a diving club at the main lake, but you'll need to be a walrus to swim here, and there are dangerous currents too, so probably best just to enjoy the view.