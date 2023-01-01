Monastery of Saviour & St Jacob

This restored monastery (originally founded in the late 14th century) is the sparkling-white fairy-tale apparition you’ll see as you approach Rostov-Veliky by road or rail. English-language tours may be available from the tour office next to the gates, but the best reason to visit is to climb the wall on its lake side (donation R50) and up to the tower in the southwestern corner – you'll enjoy stupendous 360-degree views over the monastery, Lake Nero and Rostov.

Outside the gates you'll find locals selling smoked fish and souvenirs. The monastery is 2km southwest of the kremlin; you can walk along the lake on ul Podozerka.