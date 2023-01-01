Museum of Wooden Architecture

Essentially a large riverside park, this open-air museum comprises a large collection of old, rural wooden buildings moved here for preservation, including peasant families' houses, cleverly engineered windmills and churches – many built without nails. Some buildings display various artefacts of rural life, and the grounds (which are open an hour later than the exhibits) are pleasant for strolling, listening to the chirping of resident frogs and admiring the handiwork of the artists.

There's a similar museum in Suzdal as well.