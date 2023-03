Geden Sheddup Goichorling, 6km north of the centre, is the oldest khurul in Kalmykia and consists of a lavishly decorated large temple from 1996 and a small temple behind it containing the throne of the Dalai Lama, surrounded by the steppe. It's normally closed to the public.

The figure of Buddha Shakyamuni is at the centre of the altar, and the frescoes on the walls depict his 12 deeds and tell about his life.