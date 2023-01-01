Geyser Lake

One of the more unusual sights along the Chusky Trakt is this sublime turquoise blue sulfur lake and geyser. This is no Yellowstone-style geyser erupting forth in drama; but it's a subtle charmer. Indiscreet bubbles mingle with black silt in the blue lake waters to form slow changing patterns in the lake floor. It's especially colourful and beautiful when the sun shines on it and the waters positively glow.

The lake is a few minutes' drive south of Aktash just after km796 (look for the wooden sign). From here it's a five-minute walk along a rickety wooden walkway.