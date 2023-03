The remains of Te Pare Fort, set deep in the makatea, are Mitiaro’s most impressive ancient ruins. The fort was built as a defence against ‘Atiuan raiders. In times of danger, people would assemble in the underground shelter, while above stood a lookout tower from which approaching canoes could be seen. The only tour guide to Te Pare Fort is Julian Aupuni, who has permission to visit from the site’s owner, Po Tetava Ariki.