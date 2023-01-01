Circle-Island Road

An 18km-long circular road negotiates Ma’uke’s secluded coves and beaches, which are among the island’s main attractions. One of the nicest is One’unga, on the east side, and Teoneroa and Tukume on the island’s southwestern side are also delightful. Anaraura and Teoneroa have sheltered picnic areas that are popular with the island’s pigs. Kea’s Grave is on the cliffs above Anaiti, where the wife of Paikea (the Whale Rider) is said to have perished while waiting for her husband’s return.

Just south of Tiare Cottages is Kopupooki (Stomach Rock) Beach, with a beautiful fish-filled cave that becomes accessible at low tide. Around 3km south from Tiare Cottages, the fractured rusting hulk of the Te Kou Maru sits groaning on the edge of the reef. The cargo ship floundered in October 2010, but quick work from Ma’uke locals ensured most cargo was ferried by hand across the rugged makatea to safety. Walk towards the coast around 50m south of Ma’uke’s rubbish tip to find the wreck.