Miradouro de Trás-do-Cemitério

Trás-os-Montes

For a fine view across the gorge of the Rio Corgo and Rio Cabril, walk south to this panoramic viewpoint, just beyond a small cemetery and chapel.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Vila Real, Portugal - 13 August 2019: Reflection of villa in front of entrance of Mateus Palace in Vila Real, Portugal; Shutterstock ID 1541661125; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Casa de Mateus

    1.74 MILES

    Famously depicted on bottles of Mateus rosé, the 18th-century Casa de Mateus is one of Portugal’s great baroque masterpieces – probably the work of…

  • Fisgas de Ermelo

    Fisgas de Ermelo

    8.69 MILES

    Just north of the town of Ermelo, on the N304 between Vila Real and Mondim de Basto, is a turn-off to the dramatic Fisgas de Ermelo waterfalls. From this…

  • São Salvador do Mundo

    São Salvador do Mundo

    21.92 MILES

    A series of small chapels dotting the hillside, São Salvador do Mundo makes for a stunning diversion between Pinhão and Foz Côa. Follow the signs to these…

  • Miradouro São Leonardo de Galafura

    Miradouro São Leonardo de Galafura

    9 MILES

    For jaw-dropping views of the Douro Valley, head for this magnificent viewpoint between Régua and Pinhão. The N313-2 relentlessly switchbacks its way into…

  • Igreja de Nossa Senhora dos Remédios

    Igreja de Nossa Senhora dos Remédios

    14.25 MILES

    One of the country’s most important pilgrimage sites, this twin-towered, 18th-century church has a trim blue-and-white stucco interior with a sky-blue…

  • Museu de Lamego

    Museu de Lamego

    13.74 MILES

    Occupying a grand 18th-century episcopal palace, the Museu de Lamego is one of Portugal’s finest regional museums. The collection features five entrancing…

  • Capela de São Pedro de Balsemão

    Capela de São Pedro de Balsemão

    12.86 MILES

    This mysterious little chapel was probably built by Visigoths as early as the 6th century. With Corinthian columns, round arches and intriguing symbols…

  • Penha

    Penha

    28.85 MILES

    Some 7km southeast up a twisting, cobbled road – or a short ride on an ageing cable car – is the wooded summit of Penha (617m) overlooking Guimarães, the…

Nearby Trás-os-Montes attractions

1.

0.37 MILES

Once part of a Dominican monastery, the Gothic sé has been given a lengthy facelift that has restored the 15th-century grandeur of its rather spare…

2. Capela Nova

0.44 MILES

Northeast of the cathedral is the magnificently over-the-top baroque facade of this 17th-century chapel. Inside are fine, 18th-century azulejos (hand…

3. Museu Etnográfico de Vila Real

0.54 MILES

This small but colourful museum documents the traditional culture of the surrounding highlands, with exhibits on linen-making, ceramics, farming…

4. Igreja de São Pedro

0.56 MILES

Baroque architecture and azulejos are on view at the Igreja de São Pedro, one block north of Capela Nova.

5. Casa de Mateus

1.74 MILES

Famously depicted on bottles of Mateus rosé, the 18th-century Casa de Mateus is one of Portugal’s great baroque masterpieces – probably the work of…

6. Lamas de Ôlo

6.15 MILES

Set in a wide, verdant valley some 1000m above sea level, somnolent Lamas de Ôlo is the park’s highest village, best known for its photogenic thatched…

7. Fisgas de Ermelo

8.69 MILES

Just north of the town of Ermelo, on the N304 between Vila Real and Mondim de Basto, is a turn-off to the dramatic Fisgas de Ermelo waterfalls. From this…

8. Ermelo

8.9 MILES

The 800-year-old village of Ermelo is famous for its schist cottages capped with fairy-tale slate roofs that seem to have been constructed from broken…