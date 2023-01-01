Museu da Terra de Miranda

This modest but attractive museum sheds light on a unique culture that has preserved age-old traditions into the 21st century. The handsome 17th-century building (formerly Miranda’s town hall and jail) houses a fascinating collection of local artefacts: ceramics, textiles, furniture, musical instruments and tribal-looking masks, along with re-creations of a traditional kitchen and a blacksmith’s forge.

Don't miss the room dedicated to traditional wool and linen weaving, complete with massive looms.