Goudier Island is home to 800 pairs of gentoos. Monitoring of their breeding success since 1995 has found no discernible impact from tourists, who tramp past their nests by the thousands each year. Breeding success seems more closely linked to local environmental conditions, such as snow cover or the availability of krill. Nevertheless, much of the area is off-limits to tourists, so check with your guide or Port Lockroy staff before exploring.

The gentoos seem to care little about Bransfield House; in the beginning of the summer, the snow can be as high as the building’s eaves, and the penguins attempt to nest on the roof.