Welcome to Catbalogan

Catbalogan, the capital of Samar Province, was founded in 1596 by Spanish missionaries. This port city has a long history, though apart from the odd colonial-era church its sights are few. Nevertheless it's a possible base for exploring the interior of Samar, with its spelunking, climbing, birdwatching and canyoning opportunities. From Catbalogan's piers you can spot about 30 different islands offshore, plus some giant peaks on Biliran Island off Leyte.

