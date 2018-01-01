Small-Group Weekend Hiking Tour to Banaue-Ifugao from Manila

Day 1: Travel to BanaueThe group assembles in Manila in the evening and you get some shut-eye while you travel through winding mountain roads. When you wake up you will be in Banaue, home of the famous rice terraces, often referred to as the eighth wonder of the world.Day 2: Cambulo and BatadYour trek through the Ifugao mountains begins at the town of Kinaking. You stop by the Banaue Rice Terraces view deck on the way there. You hike 4 hours to Cambulo, the first Ifugao village. The rice terraces of Cambulo are characterized by their pyramid-like appearance, with the terraces cut almost 360 degrees around the mountains. From Cambulo it is another 3-hour hike to Batad, famous for its amphitheater of rice terraces. The night is spent at a village inn with a spectacular view of the terraces.Day 3: BangaanIn the morning you hike 3 hours to visit Tappiyah waterfalls and explore the village and rice terraces of Batad. After lunch, you hike 3 hours to Bangaan, the final village of your adventure. On the way, you pass through more rice paddies and see picturesque villages and rice terraces in the distance. you reach Bangaan in mid-afternoon and drive back to Banaue to get some well-deserved food and booze before catching your evening bus to Manila.Day 4: Arrival in ManilaAt around 4am you arrive at the same bus station where your trip started.