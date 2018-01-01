Welcome to Batad
This backpacker hotspot is for now only accessible on foot (hence the lack of crowds from Manila), but this may soon change, as a road towards the village is being paved. If Batad is too 'on the beaten track', you can also escape to remoter surrounding villages such as Pula and Kambulo.
Batad activities
Small-Group Weekend Hiking Tour to Banaue-Ifugao from Manila
Day 1: Travel to BanaueThe group assembles in Manila in the evening and you get some shut-eye while you travel through winding mountain roads. When you wake up you will be in Banaue, home of the famous rice terraces, often referred to as the eighth wonder of the world.Day 2: Cambulo and BatadYour trek through the Ifugao mountains begins at the town of Kinaking. You stop by the Banaue Rice Terraces view deck on the way there. You hike 4 hours to Cambulo, the first Ifugao village. The rice terraces of Cambulo are characterized by their pyramid-like appearance, with the terraces cut almost 360 degrees around the mountains. From Cambulo it is another 3-hour hike to Batad, famous for its amphitheater of rice terraces. The night is spent at a village inn with a spectacular view of the terraces.Day 3: BangaanIn the morning you hike 3 hours to visit Tappiyah waterfalls and explore the village and rice terraces of Batad. After lunch, you hike 3 hours to Bangaan, the final village of your adventure. On the way, you pass through more rice paddies and see picturesque villages and rice terraces in the distance. you reach Bangaan in mid-afternoon and drive back to Banaue to get some well-deserved food and booze before catching your evening bus to Manila.Day 4: Arrival in ManilaAt around 4am you arrive at the same bus station where your trip started.
Philippines–Manila to Boracay on a Shoestring
Pick somewhere different to go for your next adventure – like, really different. These ten days in the gorgeous northern half of the Philippines will stay with you forever. Meander down the streets of Manila, trek through remote villages to see stunningly green rice terraces, learn about unusual and historic traditions like the hanging coffins of Sagada, and then wrap it all up by blissing out on the tiny beach paradise of Boracay Island, which may honestly have some of the best beaches you’ve ever seen. We swear.
Northern Philippines & Islands on a Shoestring
This 17-day trip brings together the very best of Filipino culture and hospitality with its simply perfect island beaches. Begin by heading north to explore remote villages and see stunningly green rice terraces. Then island-hop around Siquijor, Bohol, and Cebu, snorkelling and swimming to your heart's content. Check out idyllic Boracay and swim with whale sharks off the coast (seasonally). With two unique homestays to experience the warmth of the Philippines and its welcoming people, this tour is an experience you'll talk about for years to come.
Northern Philippines on a Shoestring
Pick somewhere different to go for your next adventure – like, really different. These eight days in gorgeous, northern Philippines will stay with you forever. Trek through remote villages to see stunningly green rice terraces, learn about unusual and historic traditions like the hanging coffins of Sagada, and then wrap it all up by meandering down the streets of Manila, which may honestly be some of the most underrated fun this side of Southeast Asia. We swear.