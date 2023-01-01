Francisco Grippa Studio-Gallery

In undeniably the most eye-catching edifice in Pevas, the art works of Francisco Grippa, one of Peru's most famous contemporary painters, are a sight more beautiful than the building in which they are housed. Grippa handmakes his canvases from local bark, similar to that formerly used by local tribespeople for cloth. The paintings on view in his studio are the outcome of Grippa’s two decades’ observation of Amazonian people, places and customs.

You can’t miss the huge house with its red-roofed lookout tower on the hill above the port. The studio-gallery is open whenever Grippa is at home and amenable to visitors.