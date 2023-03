The inexorably Germanic Pozuzo, three hours north of Oxapampa by daily minibus, is picturebook Tyrolean, from the architecture to the residents, straight out of a Grimms fairy tale (well almost). Its pretty plaza remembers Josef Egg and the 300 Tyrolean and Prussian adventurers who settled here in the 1850s, with an impressive model of the boat they traveled on to South America. Check out the history of the settlers at Museo Schafferer.