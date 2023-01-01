Just a couple of hours' drive north of Lima, the Reserva Nacional Lomas de Lachay is a 5070-hectare natural reserve where moisture from coastal mists has created a unique microenvironment of dwarf forest, which conceals a plethora of small animals and birds. Its landscapes are unlike any others in the region. The park has campsites (adult/child S30/15) and picnicking areas, basic toilet facilities and trails.

The reserve is accessed by a 4.5km spur road leading off the Panamericana Norte at KM105. On weekends there are irregular colectivos running to the entrance; at other times you will have to hire a vehicle or hike for 45 minutes from the Pan-American Hwy. Regular buses on the Lima–Barranca route, including Turismo Barranca, can drop you at KM105.