El Castillo de Forga was built in 1908 on a crag between two of the beaches just south of the city center by a rich arequipeño (inhabitant of Arequipa) in love with European architecture. Once an eye-catching stately home, it is currently unoccupied and not open to visitors. There have been proposals to turn it into a casino but nothing has come to fruition.
Santuario Nacional Lagunas de Mejía
About 6km southeast of Mejía along an unbroken line of beaches, this 690-hectare sanctuary protects coastal lagoons that are the largest permanent lakes…
When temperatures are searing from January through to at least March, the beachside aquatic park opens alongside the sea.
About 6km southeast of Mejía along an unbroken line of beaches, this 690-hectare sanctuary protects coastal lagoons that are the largest permanent lakes…