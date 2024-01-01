El Castillo de Forga

South Coast

El Castillo de Forga was built in 1908 on a crag between two of the beaches just south of the city center by a rich arequipeño (inhabitant of Arequipa) in love with European architecture. Once an eye-catching stately home, it is currently unoccupied and not open to visitors. There have been proposals to turn it into a casino but nothing has come to fruition.

  • Santuario Nacional Lagunas de Mejía

    Santuario Nacional Lagunas de Mejía

    12.18 MILES

    About 6km southeast of Mejía along an unbroken line of beaches, this 690-hectare sanctuary protects coastal lagoons that are the largest permanent lakes…

  • Aquatic Park

    Aquatic Park

    0.41 MILES

    When temperatures are searing from January through to at least March, the beachside aquatic park opens alongside the sea.

