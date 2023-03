About 15km inland at El Algarrobal is the Museo Municipal de Sitio Mallqui, which hosts a surprisingly noteworthy collection of exhibits on the area’s archaeology and agriculture, including ceramics, textiles, a collection of feather-topped hats and a mummified llama found in tombs nearby. A taxi costs around S12 to S15, but its best to negotiate the roundtrip including wait time for S40.