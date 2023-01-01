A remote 4157m pass in the Cordillera Negra is the center of a huge stand of 5000 rare Puya raimondii plants; the biggest known for these 10m-tall members of the pineapple family, which take 100 years to mature and in full bloom flaunt up to 20,000 flowers each. On a clear day you have an astounding 145km panorama from the Cordillera Blanca all the way to the Pacific Ocean. It’s 45km west of Caraz and reached by tour vehicles.

The Punta makes for a fabulous 45km bike ride – most of it downhill (catch a colectivo from Caraz to the top).